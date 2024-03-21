Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Treasurer Sells $73,223.82 in Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spire Stock Up 1.2 %

Spire stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Spire by 101.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 10.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

