Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $315.00 at Bank of America

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.25.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $261.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.11. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $126.71 and a 1 year high of $272.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

