Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Manish Sarin Sells 49,234 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $641,519.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51.

Shares of CXM opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sprinklr by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

