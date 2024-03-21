Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.08

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 231552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 514,145 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 855.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 370,333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,405,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 336,630 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

