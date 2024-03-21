Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,414,346. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

