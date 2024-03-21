Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Sells $39,980.80 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $39,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

