Stacy D. Krause Sells 881 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KAI traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,845. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.30 and a 200-day moving average of $266.18.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kadant by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

