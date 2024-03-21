Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Starbucks stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

