Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.80

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.80 and last traded at $142.31, with a volume of 39757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.09.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.