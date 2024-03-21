Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Steelcase by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

