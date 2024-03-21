Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.54.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCS

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.