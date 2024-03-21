Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.54.
In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.
Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.
