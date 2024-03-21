Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Stock Up 1.5 %

SCS stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

