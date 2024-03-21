Stella-Jones (SJ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stella-Jones (TSE: SJ):

3/1/2024 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$87.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$94.00 to C$92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$96.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Stella-Jones was given a new C$89.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$76.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1 year low of C$49.17 and a 1 year high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7338893 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In related news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

