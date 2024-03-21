Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Acquires $61,178.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) Director David S. Buzby bought 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $61,178.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 768,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,890.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE STEM traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,295. The company has a market cap of $350.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 360,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Stem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 296,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,193 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STEM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

