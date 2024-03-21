Stericycle, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRCL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Stericycle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -219.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,627,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

