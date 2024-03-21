Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) PT Raised to $59.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STC. BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of STC stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

