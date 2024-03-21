Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$104.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$111.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.20%.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
