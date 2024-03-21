StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Everbridge stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

