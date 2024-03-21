StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.