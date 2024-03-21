StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SSYS

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $801.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 163,461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.