StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

