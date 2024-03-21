StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %
BTX stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.
