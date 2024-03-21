StockNews.com Lowers Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

