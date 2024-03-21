StockNews.com Lowers Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

FIX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of FIX opened at $314.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $329.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,151,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 262,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

