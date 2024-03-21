StockNews.com Upgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

NYSE:AJX opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -20.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 578,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156,409 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

