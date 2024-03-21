StorageVault Canada Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

