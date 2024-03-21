Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells $12,150.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $66,825.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, James David Johnston sold 700 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $14,770.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

SMLP opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

About Summit Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

