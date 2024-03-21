Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells $12,150.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $66,825.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, James David Johnston sold 700 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $14,770.00.
Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance
SMLP opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners
About Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
