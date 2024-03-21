Sunflower Bank N.A. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $92.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,368.75. 4,762,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,244.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,045.06. The firm has a market cap of $634.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.