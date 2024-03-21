Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $956.00 and last traded at $941.94. Approximately 2,896,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,337,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $896.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $752.80 and its 200 day moving average is $442.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

