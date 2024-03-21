Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insider Sells $140,760.00 in Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. 1,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SGC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Featured Articles

