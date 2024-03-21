Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter Gill Sells 3,963 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 3,963 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.05 ($11.88), for a total transaction of A$71,544.04 ($47,068.45).
Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Peter Gill sold 9,920 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total value of A$176,873.60 ($116,364.21).
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Gill sold 918 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.85 ($11.74), for a total transaction of A$16,386.30 ($10,780.46).
- On Friday, March 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total transaction of A$92,708.57 ($60,992.48).
Supply Network Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Supply Network Increases Dividend
About Supply Network
Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Supply Network
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Calculate the Implied Move of a Stock into Earnings
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.