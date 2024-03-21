Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGRY. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SGRY opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,118 shares in the company, valued at $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $73,538.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,052.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,702,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

