Susquehanna Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.88. 2,697,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516,180. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

