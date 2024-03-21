Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $38.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

