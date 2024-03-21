Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 0.9 %

Synopsys stock opened at $589.78 on Monday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.