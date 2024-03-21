Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

SYRS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 16,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $134.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 236,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

