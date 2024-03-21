T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.15. 428,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,378. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

