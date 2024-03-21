Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Bruce Akhurst Acquires 100,000 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Akhurst bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,800.00 ($51,842.11).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.14%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

