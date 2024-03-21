Talbot Financial LLC Purchases 8,030 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.3% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Chevron by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $154.92. 1,533,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,828,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average is $153.04. The company has a market capitalization of $287.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

