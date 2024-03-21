Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,703. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.