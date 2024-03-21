Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 126.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,088. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $577.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.