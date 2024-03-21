TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 235,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,198,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,580,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

