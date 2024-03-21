TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires Shares of 238,700 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 238,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,037,000. Bank of America makes up about 2.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. 29,509,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,466,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

