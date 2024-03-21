TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires Shares of 326,600 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 326,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000. Lyft accounts for about 1.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Lyft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,862. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,668,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.95. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.60.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

