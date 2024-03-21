TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 198,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Redfin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 342.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 19.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 372,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,559 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 152.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Redfin Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 5,515,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.67.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.