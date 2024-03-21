TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 21,200 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 302,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,267. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JOYY

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.