TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 27,600 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

ENPH traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,917. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.