TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima Buys 750 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

TRP stock traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.59. 1,536,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,640. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1479514 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.