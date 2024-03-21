TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

In related news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

