TD Cowen Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $205.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $165.53 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average is $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after buying an additional 388,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

